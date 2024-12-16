Israeli plan to expand settlements on Syria’s Golan slammed

Doha considers the approval of the expansion of settlements on the occupied Golan Heights as a new ring in the chain of Israeli aggression against the Syrian territory and a clear violation of international law, the Qatar Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday night.

According to the official Qatar News Agency (QNA), the ministry called on the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibility to force the occupiers to stop the aggression against Syria and adhere to international law.

The statement also emphasized the Persian Gulf country's consistent position on the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria and expressed its support for all regional and international efforts to establish security and stability in the country.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia issued similar condemnation, with the foreign ministry renewing its call to the international community to condemn Israeli violations while stressing the need to respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier on Sunday, The Zionist unveiled a plan to double its population on the occupied Golan, citing what it called threats from Syria.

Israel captured most of the strategic plateau from Syria in 1967, and annexed it 14 years later. Recently the regime taking the opportunity of new deployments in Syria have seized more land, occupied a buffer zone created under a 1974 disengagement deal and kept pounding the county.

