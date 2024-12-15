Dec 15, 2024, 10:49 PM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85691142
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran men’s team finish runner-up in World Weightlifting Championships in Bahrain

Dec 15, 2024, 10:49 PM
News ID: 85691142
Iran men’s team finish runner-up in World Weightlifting Championships in Bahrain

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian men’s team have finished runner-up in the 2024 World Weightlifting Championships held in Manama, Bahrain.

The Iranian team secured 560 points and stood in second place behind China that gained 566 points.

Iran was followed by North Korea and Colombia that finished third and fourth respectively.

The 2024 World Weightlifting Championships were held from December 6-15.

Iran’s Ministry of Sport and Youth issued a congratulatory message on Sunday evening over the achievement by the male lifters.

The ministry appreciated the medalists as well as technical and management staff that contributed to the victory through their efforts and planning.

4194

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .