Iran men’s team finish runner-up in World Weightlifting Championships in Bahrain

The Iranian team secured 560 points and stood in second place behind China that gained 566 points.

Iran was followed by North Korea and Colombia that finished third and fourth respectively.

The 2024 World Weightlifting Championships were held from December 6-15.

Iran’s Ministry of Sport and Youth issued a congratulatory message on Sunday evening over the achievement by the male lifters.

The ministry appreciated the medalists as well as technical and management staff that contributed to the victory through their efforts and planning.

