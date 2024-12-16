UN Special Envoy for Syria meets with Al-Julani

IRNA cited Syrian media reports on Monday morning that say al-Julani during his meeting with Pederson demanded a review of UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which calls for the United Nations’ strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

In the meeting, al-Julani also stressed the need to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and rebuild the country, and the importance of creating conditions for the return of Syrian refugees.

Rebuilding Syrian government institutions in order to create a strong and efficient military and the need to exercise caution during the transition of power were other themes of discussions between al-Julani and Pederson.

The armed opposition, which took control of Syria after the fall of the government of President Bashar al-Assad over a week ago, has appointed Mohammed al-Bashir as the head of the country's transitional government until next March.

