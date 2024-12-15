EX-Irish MEP calls to boycott 'apartheid Zionist regime'

“The Israeli genocide of Palestinians will continue as long as other countries continue to deal with them (the Zionists]”, Wallace wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

He then called for pressure on the regime using the hashtag "BDS," which refers to the global movement for "boycott, divestment, and sanctions" against the Zionist regime.

The former Irish lawmaker of the European Parliament, who repeatedly condemns the Zionist regime for genocide in Gaza, had previously called Israel a "terrorist."

“No country that gives a damn about International Law would continue having any relationship with this murderous Apartheid Regime”, he said in his earlier social media post.

He also accused Western media of supporting Israeli terrorism, while reacting to an X user’s post on the Israeli assassination of a Mohammed Balousha, a Palestinian journalist about a year ago that “whether Washington Post or any Western outlet will share that news or if they’ll continue whitewashing Israel’s crimes against their colleagues because they’re Palestinian”.

Wallace has been a stark critic of the Zionist regime and its slaughtering of Palestinians. He has often highlighted the genocide in Gaza, saying such crimes would not have happened with the complicity of the West and criticized western governments for being selective in their criticism on human rights.

