Iran, Japan deputy FMs stress boosting relations

“Today, I met Deputy Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi of Japan who is in Tehran for the thirty second consultative session between Deputy Foreign Ministers of Iran and Japan”, Takht Ravanchi wrote on his X social network on Sunday night.

He noted: "We exchanged views on bilateral, regional and int'l issues. While emphasizing the need for continuation of consultations between the two countries, they expressed their determination to deepen their relations in different fields."

Takehiro, who traveled to Tehran to meet with Iranian officials and discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, earlier held talks with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

In the meeting with Araghchi, the Japanese diplomat, while referring to the long-standing and friendly relations with, also emphasized the importance of continuing consultations on bilateral, regional and international issues.

4399

