Dec 16, 2024, 3:49 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85691197
T T
3 Persons

Tags

Iran, Japan deputy FMs stress boosting relations

Dec 16, 2024, 3:49 AM
News ID: 85691197
Iran, Japan deputy FMs stress boosting relations

Tehran, IRNA- Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi and his Japanese counterpart have emphasized deepening relations and continuing consultations between the two countries.

“Today, I met Deputy Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi of Japan who is in Tehran for the thirty second consultative session between Deputy Foreign Ministers of Iran and Japan”, Takht Ravanchi wrote on his X social network on Sunday night.

He noted: "We exchanged views on bilateral, regional and int'l issues. While emphasizing the need for continuation of consultations between the two countries, they expressed their determination to deepen their relations in different fields."

Takehiro, who traveled to Tehran to meet with Iranian officials and discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, earlier held talks with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

In the meeting with Araghchi, the Japanese diplomat, while referring to the long-standing and friendly relations with, also emphasized the importance of continuing consultations on bilateral, regional and international issues.

4399
 

3 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .