Iranian embassy in Syria to reopen soon, says ambassador

Our goal is to resume the activities of the embassy as soon as possible. These people (groups in control of Syria) have expressed their readiness to provide the necessary guarantees for the security of the embassy and its related activities, Akbari announced during an interview with an Iranian news channel on Sunday night.

We had transferred embassy staff to Beirut for two to three days to ensure security and prevent any possible damage. God willing, the embassy will resume its activities soon, he added.

During the interview, he touched on a number of issues with regard to Syria, iits complex political landscapep and the situation on the ground in the crisis-hit Arab country.

No one expected these developments to occur at such face and in a very short period, Akbari said, adding that not only former Syrian government officials but even those who were behind the scenes and in charge of managing those events were surprised.

The Iranian ambassador elaborated that the initial goals of the armed groups were to respond to the actions of their so-called enemy as Syrian and Russian planes had bombed their headquarters and positions a few days before the launch of the operations.

He noted: Interestingly, the armed actions began from a point completely far from Aleppo, with their objectives being only to deal a blow to the Syrian army but these people (armed groups) were encouraged finding a lack of resistance from the military.

Akbari continued by saying that Aleppo, which had resisted falling for more than four or five years, fell in a very short period and “that was too unexpected to change all the equations”.

The Iranian ambassador rejected the notion that Syria would likely become next Libya, arguing that the two countries have different geographical conditions and regional scenarios.

"Syria will not become like Libya, but it will face some challenges similar to those of Libya", he said, giving the reason that each group or region, backed by some foreign powers, seeks to gain its rights in the future government.

Referring to the Zionist aggression and plots, Akbari underlined that "Israel does not want to see a strong government in Syria" that could pose a challenge to the occupying regime and that the policies of the United States are also adjusted based on the interests of the Zionist regime.

4399

