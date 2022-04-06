Raisi warns against creation of rift among Muslims by hypocrites

President Raisi made the remarks addressing the cabinet meeting on Wednesday in reaction to Monday deadly accident in city of Mashad.

"Those who were hostile were from the Takfiri movement and the colonialists and hypocrites must not be allowed to abuse ethnic and religious issues to sow discord between Muslims and the people of our country with neighbors; sowing discord is one of the old methods of the colonialists," Raisi said.

Earlier, in a message Raisi slammed the Tuesday incident in the city of Mashad, northeastern Iran, which led to Hojjatoleslam Aslani’s martyrdom, and instructed Intelligence Ministry to identify and prosecute all the perpetrators of the incident.

A foreign national on Tuesday attacked three Iranian Shia scholars with a knife in the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad, killing one and injuring two others.

Iran’s Government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi on Wednesday called for immediate, decisive punishment of the attacker and said that this was a public demand.

