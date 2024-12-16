Iranian commander calls for allout cooperation to ensure regional security

In a meeting with Major General Hamid bin Ahmed Sakroon, Chairman of Oman’s Academy for Strategic and Defense Studies, Admiral Sayyari stated that global powers aim to disrupt public and collective security in the region for their own interests.

He highlighted the long-standing and excellent defense and military ties between Iran and Oman, stressing the importance of strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation for collective security in the region.

The Omani official, for his part, praised Iran’s wise stance on regional developments and stressed the need to continue bolstering bilateral military cooperation between the two nations.

He also welcomed the recent visit of the Chief of Staff of the Saudi Arabia's Army to Iran, describing it as a positive and influential event in bilateral relations.

Sakroon expressed hope that further strengthening of ties between Iran and its regional neighbors would lead to expanded security and closer cooperation in the region.

