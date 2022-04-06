President Raisi instructs Intelligence Ministry to identify perpetrators of Mashad incident

Yesterday's incident in the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS) that led to the martyrdom of Hojjatoleslam Aslani and injury of two other clerics caused great grief, reads the message published in the official website of Iranian president.

He was one of the preachers of pure Islam and the Shias and Sunnis on the outskirts of the holy city of Mashad closely witnessed his efforts, President Raisi said.

Certainly, this unfortunate incident, which was carried out by one of the deviant elements and under the influence of the American takfiri groups, will cause more unity and cohesion among those interested in Islam and Islamic Iran, and will lead to the disgrace of deviant currents, he added.

The Ministry of Intelligence, in cooperation with all institutions, is obliged to immediately identify and prosecute all the perpetrators of this incident and to inform the public about the result, he noted.

"I offer my condolences on the martyrdom of the great martyr, his companions and friends, and the seminary of Khorasan, and I pray to God Almighty for him and wish swift recovery for the other two injured in this incident," said the message.

9376**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish