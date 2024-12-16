Dec 16, 2024, 9:59 PM
Iran, Belarus kick off joint parachuting drills in Bushehr

Bushehr, IRNA - The joint free fall parachuting camp of selected teams of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Belarus Army started in Bushehr on Monday.

Six teams of military paratroopers from Iran and Belarus have participated in the joint free fall parachuting camp of the selected teams of the armed forces of these two countries in Bushehr.

The commander of the Bushehr naval base said in the opening ceremony of the camp, "This camp is a bilateral competition between the army of Belarus and the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which lasts for a week."

Brigadier General Morteza Darkhoran added that the purpose of these competitions is to create friendship between the two countries and to share experience and skills.

