Iran, Kuwait hold 6th meeting of joint consular commission

Vahid Jalalzadeh, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Expatriates Affairs announced the successful conclusion of the consular meeting with Kuwait in a post on the X network on Monday night.

The sixth meeting of the Iran-Kuwait joint consular commission was held in Tehran with the presence of Jalalzadeh and Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs, Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani.

The meeting was held at the Consular Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and also attended by diplomatic staff of both sides.

Jalalzadeh had previously participated in bilateral joint consular meetings with Iraq and Turkiye during his recent visit to these two neighboring countries.

