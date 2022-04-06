Apr 6, 2022, 10:55 AM
Journalist ID: 1195
News Code: 84706838
1 Persons
T T

Tags

Afghan clerics residing in Mashad condemn stabbing incident

Afghan clerics residing in Mashad condemn stabbing incident

Mashhad, IRNA – A group of Afghan clerics residing in Mashad city, northeastern Iran, issued a statement on Wednesday condemning the knife attack on Shia religious scholars in Imam Reza’s Holy Shrine.

The global arrogance and its mercenaries in the region are the main operators of the crime with the intention of diving the Muslim Ummah, the statement said, referring to yesterday’s stabbing incident by a foreign national that led to the killing of one Shia cleric and wounding of two others.

The statement warned that the global arrogance also wants to cause wrong attitudes towards the Afghan refugee community living in Iran.

They called on Iranian authorities to investigate the roots of the incident inside and outside the country and to draw a line between such people and the rest of foreign nationals residing in Iran to prevent any opportunistic backlash against refugees.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha