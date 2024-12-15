Dec 15, 2024, 12:25 PM
Cyberattack reported against Israeli banking services

Tehran, IRNA – A cyberattack has been reported against Israeli banking services, with the regime’s media outlets saying that they are evaluating the reports.

Israeli officials however have not made any comments yet, Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV Network reported late on Saturday.  

There were no further details about the reported cyberattack.

This is the third such assault against Israeli banking services in less than two months.

On November 10, credit cards readers crashed in the occupied Palestine, less than two weeks after a similar attack.

Since the start of Al Aqsa Storm Operation against the Israeli regime in early October last year, the regime has faced numerous cyberattacks.

Aviram Atzaba, the Executive Director for International Strategic Affairs in the Israel National Cyber Directorate had previously said that Tel Aviv had been faced with 800 major cyberattacks since the outset of the war in Gaza.

The Israeli official described those attacks as silent war against the occupying regime. 

