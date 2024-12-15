IRCS provides aid to over 3,000 people in 24 hours

The head of the Aid and Relief Organization of the IRCS, Babak Mahmoudi, said on Sunday that a total of 85 teams helped 3,407 people in severe weather situations as heavy snow hit 15 provinces across the country.

He said 1,004 vehicles carrying 3,354 people stuck in snow storms were also provided help and rescue during the period.

A total of 85 relief teams, consisting of 326 rescuers, helped people in severe weather situations during the mentioned time, he added.

Relief teams provided 254 emergency shelter accommodations, Mahmoudi added saying that 51 people were transported to safe places and two individuals were taken to a medical center.

Some 15 provinces in Iran were blanketed by a late autumn snowfall on December 14, 2024.

