Iran’s Amouzad among top UWW ranking in freestyle

According to the United World Wrestling (UWW), Amouzad has once again placed at the top of the world ranking in the 65 kg weight category.

Mohammad Nokhodi ranked second in the 79kg weight category, and Hassan Yazdani ranked third in the 86kg. Additionally, Amir-Hossein Zare (74kg) ranked second.

On August 27, 2023, the UWW announced that Amouzad was again on top of the world ranking before Serbia's 2023 Wrestling World Championships.

In another announcement released yesterday, two Iranian athletes were among the world's best Greco-Roman wrestlers in 2024.

6125**9417