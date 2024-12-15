Another journalist killed in Gaza, death toll rises to 195

The office said that Al-Qerainawi’s martyrdom brings to 195 the number of journalists killed by Israel since the start of the Gaza war in early October last year, Sama News Agency reported on Saturday evening.

Al-Qerainawi was a journalist at Sanad News Agency. The Gaza Government Office strongly condemned the killing of Palestinian journalists, and urged countries around the world to take necessary measures to counter the Israeli regime’s crimes against media staff.

It also said the Israeli regime, the US and other countries complicit in the Gaza genocide, including the UK, Germany and France are responsible for the brutal crimes being committed in the Palestinian territory.

The office further called on the international community to condemn the Israeli crimes and prosecute the criminal officials of the Zionist regime.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the Israeli regime has killed 55 Palestinians and wounded 107 others in Gaza in a span of 24 hours.

The total death toll in Gaza has surpassed 44,900, while the number of the injured is above 106,600 since the onset of the war.

