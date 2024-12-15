Israel deliberately pounds captives’ location: Hamas

According to a Saturday report, Abu Obaida revealed in a message on his Telegram channel, "We have intelligence confirming that the enemy deliberately bombed the location with the aim of killing the prisoners and their guards."

The spokesman added, " The occupation army recently bombed a location where some enemy prisoners were present and repeated the bombing to ensure their death."

He further said, "Our fighters attempted to rescue the enemy prisoners and succeeded in retrieving one of them, whose fate remains unknown."

Abu Obaida emphasized that they hold the war criminal Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his cabinet, and the regime’s army fully responsible for this incident and the lives of the Zionist captives held in Gaza.

A few days ago, Leader of the opposition in the Israeli regime Yair Lapid acknowledged the Netanyahu cabinet's obstruction of a prisoner swap deal with Hamas.

Over a year after the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm and the capture of around 250 Zionist settlers by Palestinian resistance fighters, the regime has not only failed to free the captives despite extensive aggression in the Gaza Strip but a significant number of them have also been killed in the regime's air and artillery attacks on various areas of the war-torn area.

