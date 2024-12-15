Ex-Israeli attorney calls on air forces to stand against Netanyahu

Pilots should stop volunteering for reserve duty if the government resumes its controversial judicial overhaul plan, Lador was quoted by the Zionist regime's media on Sunday.

Zionist media sources earlier announced that Netanyahu appeared in a court in an underground missile-proof hall two days in a row regarding the case of serial corruption charges.

Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud party, is the Israeli regime’s first sitting prime minister to be charged with corruption.

He dismissed the charges against him on Tuesday and railed against hostile media for hounding him for years because of his hawkish security policies.

Prosecutors have charged Netanyahu, 75, with fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes in three separate cases.

He has denied wrongdoing, condemning the charges as a “witch-hunt” orchestrated by the media and a biased legal system that seeks to remove him from power.

In addition to the corruption charges, Netanyahu has faced a growing wave of public outrage over his handling of the war in Gaza, most notably his inability to bring back the Israeli captives taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

