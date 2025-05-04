U.S. conducts new air strikes against Yemen

The U.S. warplanes have carried out new airstrikes targeting positions in the three governorates of Yemen.

Local Yemeni media outlet Al-Masirah reported on Sunday that the U.S. aircraft had conducted airstrikes on areas in the Yemeni governorates of Maarib, Al-Hodaidah, and Saada.

There is no immediate report of any casualties or damages from the attacks.

In support of the Israeli regime, the U.S. and the Britain have started launching airstrikes on Yemen since mid-March 2025, hitting residential districts and civilian locations.

Even amidst attacks, Yemeni armed forces persist in supporting Palestinian resistance in Gaza by targeting occupied territories, ships linked to Israel, and American vessels in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean, while also downing advanced U.S drones.

