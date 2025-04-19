Yemeni forces shoot down another U.S. MQ-9 drone

Yemen’s Armed Forces have say they have downed two American MQ-9 drones over Sana’a, amid escalating confrontations with the United States and Israel during.

In a statement on Saturday, Yemen’s armed forces announced that the drone was intercepted using indigenously-developed air defense systems and missiles.

This brings the number of drones shot down this month to six and 21 since Yemen launched operations dubbed the “Battle of the Promised Victory and Holy Jihad.”

The continued airstrikes targeting civilians, their property, and public infrastructures will not break the will of the faithful, struggling Yemeni people, it noted.

The statement emphasized that the aggression against Yemen “will only lead to greater steadfastness and unwavering support for the oppressed Palestinian people in confronting the war crimes being perpetrated by the Zionist enemy in Gaza.

The U.S. drone activity in Yemeni airspace has increased in recent months, with some drones being on surveillance missions or targeting the country’s military sites, according to the Yemeni sources.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Transport Minister Muhammad Ayyash Qahim denounced the U.S. airstrikes targeting the Ras Isa oil port in Hudaydah

He described the attacks on civilian infrastructure a futile attempt to undermine Yemen’s support for Gaza. He reiterated that Yemen will not stay silent amid civilian casualties and the destruction of critical facilities in the U.S. aggression.

Similarly, Hudaydah Governor Abdullah Atifi labeled the U.S. strikes on the Ras Isa oil port a war crime, affirming Yemen’s unwavering backing for Palestine.

Yemen’s oil minister also condemned the destruction of the Ras Isa port as a deliberate U.S. move to put pressure on the Yemeni people, saying that these crimes would not weaken Yemen’s resolve to stand with Gaza.

The U.S. airstrikes on Ras Isa late Thursday killed at least 74 people, including five medical personnel. Yemeni officials declared the attacks proof of the failure of U.S. strategies against Yemen’s resistance movement.

3266**4399