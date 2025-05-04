Leader emphasizes the political nature of Hajj rituals

Tehran, IRNA — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has underscored the fundamentally political nature of the Hajj pilgrimage.

The Leader made the remarks in a meeting with the organizers of Hajj in Tehran on Sunday.

At the opening of his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei again touched on the Shahid Rajaee Port explosion in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, expressing condolences to the families of the victims and those injured in the incident.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed deep sorrow at the incident and acknowledged the grief of affected families.

He said that various incidents, including earthquakes, fires, and destruction, can occur, but can also be resolved with the nation's capabilities.

The Leader assured the public that Iran's capable executive bodies would quickly address the damage, and reminded the bereaved that patience in hardship yields significant spiritual rewards, according to Islamic teachings.

A powerful blast rocked Shahid Rajaee Port on April 26, after a fuel tanker detonated, causing a large fire that was later extinguished.

The Leader termed Hajj as a unique religious obligation that is distinct in its form and structure, characterizing it as being completely political.

Ayatollah Khamenei was speaking at a meeting with Hajj officials, including representatives from the Office of the Leader and the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, alongside Hajj organizers and pilgrims preparing for the journey to Mecca. The annual meeting, held at Imam Khomeini Hussainiya in Tehran, precedes the Hajj pilgrimage, during which Iran sends tens of thousands of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

‘Unified Ummah would prevent crises in Gaza, Palestine, and Yemen’

Hajj benefits all humanity, but its most vital contribution to the Islamic Ummah is unity, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

A unified Ummah would prevent crises like those in Gaza, Palestine, and Yemen, the Leader said.

Disunity allows the United States, the Zionist regime, some European and non-European countries to prioritize their interests over those of Muslim nations, he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said unity fosters security, progress, and mutual support among allied Muslim countries, and this unity is strengthened through Hajj.

