Supreme Leader meets with Holy Quran Reciters

The meeting took place on eve of the Hajj Congress and a few days before the meeting of Iranian Hajj officials with Ayatollah Khamenei.

On May 6, 2024, the Supreme Leader met with Hajj officials and organizers.

In that meeting, he noted that the brutal Zionist attacks in Gaza as well as the innocence and resistance of Palestinians there will become a benchmark in history.

He also referred to US support for the Zionist regime in its war on Gaza, saying that the regime would not have dared to behave such brutally if there was no US assistance.

These enemies cannot be dealt with nicely, and anyone extending their hand in friendship to them is regarded as cruel, the Supreme Leader said.

