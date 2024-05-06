Supreme Leader: What happens in Gaza will become benchmark in history

Ayatollah Khamenei made the comment on Monday in Tehran as he received Iranian Hajj officials as well as groups of people who will take the annual religious pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia next month.

The Supreme Leader noted that the brutal Zionist attacks in Gaza as well as the innocence and resistance of Palestinians there will become a benchmark in history, which he said has already manifested amid support for Gaza in non-Muslim countries.

He also referred to US support for the Zionist regime in its war on Gaza, saying that the regime would not have dared to behave such brutally if there was no US assistance.

These enemies cannot be dealt with nicely, and anyone extending their hand in friendship to them is regarded cruel, the Supreme Leader said.

Considering what is happening in Gaza, this year’s Hajj pilgrimage should serve as an opportunity for disavowal of the Zionist regime and its supporters including the United States, Ayatollah Khamenei said, describing the regime as “the criminal enemy of Muslims”.

He added that Hajj is also an opportunity to forge unity among Muslims, noting that they should put aside differences including religious and ethnic ones as a prelude to enhance their unity.

Further in his remarks, the Supreme Leader said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported and will continue to support the Palestinian people, adding that support for the Palestinians will have a greater impact if all Muslim nations and governments join hands in this regard.

