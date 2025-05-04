Yemen conducts new missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv

The Israeli military announced that a missile was fired from Yemen toward Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied territories.

According to Qatari media, the Israeli sources reported that sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, occupied Quds, and settlements across the West Bank following the missile attack.

Missile fragments hit Ben Gurion Airport, forcing a complete suspension of flights and activities, the Israeli sources added.

Published images show thick smoke rising from Ben Gurion Airport.

The missile strike caused panic among Israelis, forcing them fleeing to shelters.

