ALI IZADI

Number of identified bodies from Shahid Rajaee Port blast rise to 46: Provincial official

Number of identified bodies from Shahid Rajaee Port blast rise to 46: Provincial official
The pictures shows fire engines doing extinguishing operation at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran.

A provincial official said that DNA samples were collected from the remaining bodies and close relatives of the deceased individuals.

Bandar Abbas, IRNA – Javad Mirhadi, the head of the Hormozgan Legal Medicine Organization, says the number of identified bodies from the Shahid Rajaee Port explosion in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, has increased to 46. 

Mirhadi announced on Sunday that 10 more victims of the blast have been identified, bringing the total to 46. 

DNA samples have been collected from the remaining bodies and close relatives of the deceased, he noted.

According to official sources, 70 people lost their lives in the explosion. Initially, 33 victims were identified, but the number now increased to 36.

A powerful blast rocked Shahid Rajaee Port on April 26, 2025, after a fuel tanker detonated, causing a large fire that was later extinguished.

ALI IZADI

