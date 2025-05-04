Israel recalls reservists before expanding Gaza offensive

The Israeli military announced that it plans to mobilize tens of thousands of reservists to expand its operations in the Gaza Strip amid stalled talks on the next phases of a ceasefire deal with Hamas, as reported by Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen and Israeli media outlets.

Israel’s Channel 14 reported that around 60,000 reservists would be recalled to army units within few days, starting from the middle of next week.

According to the network, many of the reservists will be deployed along the borders of Syria, Lebanon, or the West Bank, with the aim of redeploying military forces from these areas to the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli military General Eyal Zamir said that Israel intends to expand its offensive in Gaza to intensify pressure on Hamas.

Families of Israeli prisoners held in Gaza criticized this decision, warning that it could lead to more casualties among Israeli forces. They issued a statement, saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to dispatch more military forces to Gaza to be killed instead of working to save the prisoners. The families also urged Zamir to avoid any operations in Gaza, as it could result in the death of Israeli prisoners held in the strip.

Thr Israeli media outlets reported that the regime’s officers and personnel expressed their reluctance to engage in fighting if military operations in Gaza are expanded.

Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that a significant number of military personnel have recently deserted military service.

Haaretz also quoted some sources saying that numerous forces informed their commanders of their unwillingness to fight as part of the expanded operations in Gaza.

The Israeli regime, backed by the United States, conducted a devastating war in Gaza from October 7, 2023, to January 19, 2025, resulting in the deaths of 52,495 Palestinians and leaving 118,366 wounded.

