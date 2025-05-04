Israel targets food distribution centers in Gaza

Ismail Al-Thawabta, Director of the Government Media Office in Gaza, said that the Israeli occupiers are pursuing their planned policy of starving Gaza residents by targeting charity centers that produce and distribute food, according to Palestine’s Shehab news agency.

Al-Thawabta said that the destruction of aid centers, where tens of thousands of people receive food assistance, aligns with efforts to destroy vital resources and undermine the resilience of the Gaza population.

This act constitutes the use of food as a weapon of war, in violation of international law and the Geneva Conventions, the official said. The Israeli occupiers have so far bombarded 29 charity and 37 food distribution centers, leaving thousands of families without food, he added.

These tactics are intended to exacerbate a humanitarian catastrophe as a means to pressure Palestinians into compromising, he said, describing the situation in Gaza as one of the most severe humanitarian crises in the contemporary world.

The director further called on the international community and human rights organizations to pressure the occupiers to open border crossings and allow the entry of humanitarian food aid into Gaza.

Al-Thawabta said what is happening in the Gaza Strip constitutes genocide under international law.

The closure of Gaza crossings has left around 2.4 million Palestinians hungry. The Israeli regime conducted a drone attack on a flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza off the coast of Malta.

