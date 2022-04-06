Mashad incident should not damage Islamic unity: Speaker

Speaking in an open session in Iran’s Parliament on Wednesday, Qalibaf condemned the knife attack that led to the killing of a Shia cleric and wounding of two others and expressed sympathy towards the victim’s family.

He urged the relevant authorities to do the necessary follow-ups inside and outside the country to find the roots.

The Iranian nation should be alert to the possibility that the enemies of the country could abuse such incidents to spoil the friendship and brotherhood between nations.

He praised Afghan nationals living in Iran for their sacrifices during Iran’s Eight-Year War and other periods in Iran’s history.

