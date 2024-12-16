Int’l community urged to address US, UK destabilizing actions in Yemen

Speaking on Monday, Baghaei condemned the attacks as blatant violations of international law and the United Nations Charter, accusing the US and UK of repeated military aggressions in Yemen. He also criticized their ongoing and unlimited support for the "genocide in Gaza".

Baghaei emphasized Yemen's solidarity with the Palestinian people in resisting Israeli occupation and violence, reiterating the importance of global responsibility in preventing further destabilization and upholding humanitarian principles in the region.

