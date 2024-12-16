Dec 16, 2024, 6:49 PM
Int’l community urged to address US, UK destabilizing actions in Yemen

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei has called on the global community, international organizations, and Islamic countries to take decisive legal and humanitarian action in response to US and UK airstrikes on Yemen’s infrastructure, which he said are destabilizing the West Asia region.

Speaking on Monday, Baghaei condemned the attacks as blatant violations of international law and the United Nations Charter, accusing the US and UK of repeated military aggressions in Yemen. He also criticized their ongoing and unlimited support for the "genocide in Gaza".

Baghaei emphasized Yemen's solidarity with the Palestinian people in resisting Israeli occupation and violence, reiterating the importance of global responsibility in preventing further destabilization and upholding humanitarian principles in the region.

