New Syrian gov’t will disband all armed groups: Al-Julani

According to IRNA, citing the Al-Mayadeen news network, Abu Muhammad al-Julani who proclaims himself as the commander of the Syrian Military Operations Department made the announcement in a statement on Sunday night.

All armed groups will be disbanded and no weapons will be in the hands of anyone except government forces, he stated, without specifying.

Al-Julani said further that except for some specialties whose service will be mandatory for short periods, there will be no compulsory service in the army.

While touching on war-ravaged Syria, the HTS commander said that the first priority of the new government is to rebuild destroyed houses and help all displaced people return homes.

He also said that the issue of a 400-percent increase in salaries in Syria is being considered.

It is worth noting that Syria is filled with dozens of armed organizations and about one hundred thousand armed men, with some of them not loyal to the new rulers led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

