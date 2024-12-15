Hamas calls Israel’s killing of journalists in Gaza ‘war crime’

Hamas made the reaction on Sunday evening after Qatar-based Al Jazeera Network confirmed the killing of its cameraman Ahmed Al-Louh, a Palestinian journalist who also worked for other media outlets, in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza earlier in the day.

In a statement, the resistance movement condemned his death which it said was in line with the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza “with the aim of intimidating and dissuading them from accomplishing their mission in revealing crimes by the occupying Zionist army against the Palestinian nation and land.”

Hamas urged international media organizations to take a decisive stance towards Israel’s continuous crimes against journalists.

According to Gaza’s Government Office, at least 195 journalists have lost their lives in Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territory since the start of the war there in early October last year.

