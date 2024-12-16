US, UK conduct new airstrikes on Yemen

Yemeni media reported that the warplanes targeted the Bahis area in the Midi district of Hajjah in the early hours of Monday.

So far, there has been no report of damage or casualties from the airstrikes that followed hours after similar multiple attacks on Tuhayta district in Hudaydah Province.

In recent months, various areas of Yemen, especially Hudaydah, have experienced joint aerial attacks by the United States and Britain, largely to pressure the Yemeni army to halt its anti-Israel operations.

Meanwhile, a senior member of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement emphasized in a message that the US is opening the gates of hell to itself by increasing tensions with Yemen.

The US embassy has lined up its mercenaries for war against the Yemeni people with the aim of stopping the operation to support the Gaza Strip, Abdul Rahman Al-Ahnumi wrote in a message on the X social network.

He warned that any escalation of tensions will open the gates of hell to the presence of the US, its interests, oil and mercenaries in the region.

The United States and Britain first launched the attacks on Yemen's Ansarullah positions in January citing a UN Security Council resolution that though it never called for violating Yemen’s sovereignty rather protecting the international maritime route.

