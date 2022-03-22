Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman meets with Pakistani FM

Qureshi welcomed the head and members of Iranian delegation and expressed his satisfaction with the presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan in the 48th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the OIC member states.

During a conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Saeed Khatibzadeh, conveyed Nowruz greetings of Hussein Amir Abdullahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran to his Pakistani counterpart.

The 48th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation started moments ago with the presence of delegations of member countries, including the Iranian delegation in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Khatibzadeh, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of our country, is chairing the Iranian delegation in the two-day meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the Pakistani capital.

Pakistani Foreign Minister is chairing the 48th Ministerial Meeting of OIC member states.

The motto of the meeting of Islamic Foreign Ministers is "Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development.” The event coincides with the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is the second international organization after the United Nations, which has 57 members from an Islamic country based on four continents, established in 1969 as the collective voice of the Islamic world and a guarantee to protect and defend their interests.

