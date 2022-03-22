Iran determined to echo voice of Islamic world: FM spox

The FM spokesman traveled to Islamabad, Pakistani capital city, to take part in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Heading a delegation comprising of Iranian officials, Khatibzadeh was welcomed by some Pakistani authorities and Iranian Deputy Ambassador to Islamabad Mohammad Sorkhabi early on Tuesday.

The spokesman told IRNA in an exclusive interview that the OIC is the most important organization in the Islamic world, which has collected various geographical states.

Pointing to challenges of the Muslim nations in current situation, Khatibzadeh noted that the Islamic world from Yemen to Syria and the occupied Palestine is facing serious challenges, urging the organization to find ways out of such problems.

He also criticized certain member states of the OIC, calling on all countries to show adherence to the Palestinian cause, which is an underlying ground for forming such organizations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian diplomat argued that the OIC is capable to promote solidarity among Muslim nations, saying that as a result of Saudi-Iranian disputes in recent years, the Islamic Republic could not participate in OIC meetings regularly, but resumption of the participation seems to be a positive development. He also expressed hope that improvement of ties between Riyadh and Tehran would be beneficial for both countries and other regional states.

Khatibzadeh added that he will hold talks with Pakistani officials and other representatives in the OIC meeting during his stay in Islamabad.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is scheduled to hold the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) under the theme (Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development) in Islamabad on March 22-23.

Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, is going to make a speech in the opening ceremony of the OIC meeting on Tuesday.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi will preside the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers.

Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC’s Secretary-General, will address the meeting to review the important activities, projects, and programs of the General Secretariat, in addition to the OIC’s post-CFM plans.

The Session will address several African issues, including the situation in the Republic of Mali, the Sahel region, and Lake Chad, the fragility of that region, and the situation in Central Africa and the Republic of Guinea. At the Arab level, the foreign ministers will discuss the developments in Yemen, Libya, the Republic of Sudan and Somalia, Syria, and other regions.

The annual session will cover many economic, cultural, social, humanitarian, and scientific issues, including Islamophobia.

On the sidelines of the Session, the OIC will hold a meeting of the Open-ended Contact Group on Muslims in Europe.

Heads of delegations and representatives of states present in the meeting will participate in the annual parade of Pakistani Armed Forces on march 23, which is also called Pakistan Day Parade.

1424

Follow us on twitter@IrnaEnglish