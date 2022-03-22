Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson in Pakistan for OIC meeting

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini and Pakistani officials received the Iranian delegation at Islamabad International Airport.

Khatibzadeh, heading a high-level delegation, left Tehran on Monday for Islamabad to attend the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting of the Foreign Ministers.

The 48th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers will be held from March 22-23 in Islamabad under the theme "Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development".

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of meeting on March 22nd. Pakistan Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will chair the 48th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the OIC member states.

The heads of delegations and representatives of the countries present at the Islamabad Summit are scheduled to attend the annual parade of the Pakistan Armed Forces as special guests on March 23rd, known as "Pakistan Day".

