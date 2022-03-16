Iran exports nanotech products to five continents

Iran’s nanotechnology has obtained the fourth place in the world, led by knowledge-based companies and the INIC which is an entity under the supervision of Iran’s presidency.

Currently, nanotech products are developed in 15 industrial fields based on domestic capabilities and make a way to the market.

During the last year, Iran has gained 115.453 billion rials from nano-products sales.

From among nano-products developed in Iran, 42 percent are related with construction, 17 percent with petroleum and the related products, 13 percent with automaking and 10 percent with optoelectronics.

