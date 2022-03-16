Mar 16, 2022, 1:27 PM
Journalist ID: 1195
News Code: 84687545
2 Persons
T T

Tags

Iran exports nanotech products to five continents

Iran exports nanotech products to five continents

Tehran, IRNA – Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC) has developed 915 products which are exported to 49 countries in five continents of the world.

Iran’s nanotechnology has obtained the fourth place in the world, led by knowledge-based companies and the INIC which is an entity under the supervision of Iran’s presidency.

Currently, nanotech products are developed in 15 industrial fields based on domestic capabilities and make a way to the market.

During the last year, Iran has gained 115.453 billion rials from nano-products sales.

From among nano-products developed in Iran, 42 percent are related with construction, 17 percent with petroleum and the related products, 13 percent with automaking and 10 percent with optoelectronics.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha