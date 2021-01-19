Iran produces 6% of nanoscience in world

About 25% of science production in Iran is done in the field of nanoscience, Sarkar said in the opening of nano start-ups, adding that in 2001, Iran had maybe only 10 professors of nanoscience, but now it has more than 2,000 professors.

He also said that Iran now has 37,000 experts at the levels of MS and Ph.D. and that about 66 Iranian universities have MS students and 22 have Ph.D. students in nanotechnology.

According to UN reports, the United States and China were the first and second countries to publish nanotechnology documents in 2000 and 2001, and Iran was the third on to publish its documents in 2002, he said,

He also said that in 2001 Iran stood 57th in the ranking of nanotechnology with only 10 articles, but in 2020, Iran produced 12,000 articles, adding that Iran has stood fourth in the ranking after China, the US, and India for three consecutive years.

Iran produces 715 nano products that are exported to 50 countries, Sarkar said.

He added according to the report of the Georgia Institute of Technology, three Iranian universities and three American universities are among the best 100 ones in the world.

