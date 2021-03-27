Iran exports nanotech products to 49 countries

In recent years, export plans have developed and Iran has set up an export base for nano products in Asian countries, Secretary of Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC) Saeed Sarkaar said, according to the information center of Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology.

At present, 725 kinds of nanotechnology products are being manufactured in the country and sent to markets, Sarkaar noted.

The official went on to say that China, India, Indonesia, Syria, Turkey and Iraq have received Iranian nanotechnology products and equipment.

Also, Iraq, Afghanistan and Azerbaijan imported Iranian-developed nano-coated radiators in the past Persian year ended on March 19, 2021, Sarkaar underlined.

Trade forum between Iran and Indonesia and online health exhibition were also among the events that happened in the past Iranian calendar year, he added.

INIC secretary introduced the knowledge-based companies have noticeably helped the country as many of the companies' products have been used to fight against the pandemic since its outbreak in Dec 2019.

As the official said, over 12,000 essays of the Iranian researchers were published in reputable magazines affiliated to the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) in 2020 which led the country to be ranked at fourth place in terms of nanotechnology.

Despite the pandemic, Iranian knowledge-based companies did make effort to meet national needs to technology; and Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council took effective steps to support the companies' activities.

