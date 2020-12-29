Iran’s achievements in nanotechnology “impressive”: President Rouhani

Speaking at the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, President Rouhani said that Iran has made pride-inducing progress in both producing nanotechnology science and putting it in use in industry and important products.

Referring to the big achievements of the country in nanotechnology, the Iranian president underlined that sanctions have been annoying not only in import but also in export, especially export of new technologies.

He stressed that working on nanotechnology should be expanded, adding that nanotechnology is widely important in the health sector, especially in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic and production of masks and ventilators.

According to the head of Iran’s Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), Iran had only 22 articles on nanotechnology in 2001 and has published about 12,000 articles in 2019, reaching from the 57th to the 4th rank of the world. Iranian scientists had patented only two inventions in 2001, but in 2019, the number is 260, which is 24 percent of all the patented products of the world.

