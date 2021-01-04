Iran among top-10 in world for technical articles

Speaking to IRNA, Gholam Hossein Rahimi said the quality ranking of the Iranian articles reached 14th in the world. And in some other fields like technical and engineering Iran ranked the 10th .

He noted that Iran is ranking 4th to 5th in nano-technology.

Elaborating on the promotion of Iranian articles’ quality ranking in the world, he stressed on the importance of placing Iran among top-10 in the world.

It will bring more stable condition for Iran with regard to quality level of the scientific articles, he said.

