Iran vice pres. meets Kazakh, Turkish women’s affairs officials

On the sidelines of the 66th meeting of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women in New York, Khazali met with the chairwoman of Kazakhstan’s National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy.

Khazali briefed the Kazakh official on measures taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran on empowerment of women, especially bread-winning women, and countering child labor.

She also highlighted the status of family in Iran’s social structure and said that the government developed a plan to reduce divorce among young couples.

The Kazakh official welcomed sharing experiences on women and family affairs between the two nations.

Iran’s Vice President on Women and Family Affairs also met with Turkey’s Minister of Family and Social Services Derya Yanik and highlighted Iranian women’s success in various fields of sciences and sports.

She invited Ms. Yanik to pay a visit to Iran to sign a memorandum of understanding draft on cooperation between Iran and Turkey on women’s affairs which had previously been prepared.

Yanik welcomed Ms. Khazali’s offer, underlining that cooperation between Tehran and Ankara could positively affect women’s situation in both countries.

