Iranian, Italian officials review issues related to women

The talks were held in New York on the sidelines of the sixty-sixth session of the Commission on the Status of Women on Monday evening.

During the talks, Khazali said Iranian women have been among those who could well help vulnerable strata in the society in critical conditions.

Khazali made the remarks while referring to the pandemic conditions when women more than others helped and supported the patients by providing face masks for them and giving cash help.

The sixty-sixth session of the Commission on the Status of Women is taking place from 14 to 25 March in New York.

The CSW66 (2022) follows achieving gender equality and empowerment of women and girls in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and program, according to the United Nations Women.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish