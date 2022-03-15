Iranian women struggling with cruel sanctions: Vice Pres.

Speaking in the 66th meeting of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) on Monday, Khazali said that Iranian women who have recorded significant results and figures alongside men are now struggling with the pressure arising from the cruel unilateral sanctions imposed by the US against Iran.

She said that Iran could successfully emerge from the global coronavirus pandemic by relying on its domestic capabilities despite the limitations arising from sanctions, especially in Iran’s access to medicine and medical equipment.

About 12,000 Iranian bread-wining women were professionally trained during the pandemic and linked with legacy and virtual markets, Khazali noted, adding that over 1.4 million women as the family breadwinner were covered by governmental charities.

She also highlighted various programs implemented in Iran on women’s affairs, including women resilience improvement in 31 provinces, plans to reduce social harm on women and empowering social emergency workers.

