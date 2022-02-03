Iran, Iraq FMs stress end to Yemen war

According to the Ministry Of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of Iran, at the beginning of the conversation, the top Iranian diplomat greeted his Iraqi counterpart and expressed satisfaction with his recovery from the coronavirus disease and wished him excellent health.

The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq briefly reviewed the excellent relations between the two neighboring and brotherly countries.

They also held consultations and exchanged views regarding the developments in the region, including Yemen, and the need to try to end the war in this country which causes insecurity and instability in the whole region.



In another part of the conversation, while discussing the Vienna talks, the Iraqi foreign minister stressed the importance of continuing the Tehran-Riyadh dialog and its positive effects on deepening and consolidating stability and security in the entire region.

Amirabdollahian and Hussein also emphasized the continuation of bilateral consultations in order to advance the interests of the two countries and all other regional countries and nations.

