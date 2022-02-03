Iran, UAE FMs discuss bilateral & regional issues

According to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Iranian foreign minister in the phone conversation with his UAE counterpart, described the bilateral ties as positive and progressive and said that good meetings and talks have been held between the officials of the two countries.

Accordingly, referring to the Yemeni crisis, Amirabdollahian said that Tehran believes that the continuation of the war and the spread of conflicts and disputes are not in the interest of no one in the region.

He added that the Zionist regime's presence is a threat to the regional security and all regional countries, saying that crisis-creating players should not be allowed to enter the region.

we must try to prevent regional crisis causes to activater in the region.

For his part, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the UAE government is serious about expanding ties with Iran and considers the continuation of bilateral talks in various fields necessary.

Regarding the political crisis in Yemen, he said his country is trying to urge all Yemeni parties to reach a political solution with the support of the United Nations.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish