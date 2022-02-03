Japanese FM voices Tokyo’s support for Vienna talks

In a phone call with his Japanese counterpart, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian thanked Tokyo for its efforts to help the talks and expressed Tehran's readiness for reaching a good, stable and reliable agreement.

Iranian and Japanese foreign ministers discussed bilateral ties and issues of common concern in the regional and international arena.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, as well as the process of the Vienna talks.

The Japanese foreign minister called the relations between the two countries historic and very important.

Supporting the Vienna Talks on lifting sanctions, Yoshimasa Hayashi welcomed the beginning of the Vienna talks and called for both sides to show flexibility to reach a mutual agreement and extended the high-ranking Japanese officials' greetings to Iran’s president and invited Amirabdollahian to visit Japan.

Amirabdollahian for his part welcomed the development of cooperation in various fields with Japan.

Amirabdollahian also welcomed the invitation from his Japanese counterpart and expressed hope to visit Japan soon to meet with Japanese officials and discuss the development and comprehensive promotion of Tehran's ties with Tokyo as an ancient friend of Iran.

