Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 29

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Raeisi: Foreign presence in West Asia increases insecurity, concerns

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said foreigners’ presence in the West Asia region only serves to increase insecurity in the region as they consider themselves masters of the world.

-- Congratulations pour in as Iran gets ticket to 2022 World Cup finals

Messages of congratulations poured in after Iran’s national football team was qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Thursday by defeating Iraq 1-0 in Tehran.

President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said the overwhelming victory and advance into the World Cup brought joy and happiness to the Iranian nation.

-- High level of trust in Tehran-Baku relations

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov held talks with his Iranian counterpart as well as President Raeisi during a visit to Tehran

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Asia’s First: Iran Into World Cup Finals

Mehdi Taremi was on target as Iran confirmed their spot in the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar with a 1-0 victory over Iraq at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Thursday.

Porto forward Taremi scored the winner after 48 minutes to send Iran through to a World Cup finals for the sixth time, and third in a row, AFP reported.

-- U.S. Warns Citizens Against Travel to UAE

The U.S. on Thursday advised its citizens not to travel to the UAE over the threat of retaliatory missile and drone attacks from Yemen, as Yemeni officials warned of greater counterstrikes against targets deep inside the emirates.

-- Why Is U.S. Angling for War in Ukraine?

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday Russia does not want war with Ukraine, dismissing U.S. claims of an imminent conflict and assuring that there will be no war.

His remarks at a news conference in Moscow came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the outcome of talks between senior Russian and Ukrainian officials in Paris earlier this week.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran Qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Iranian football expert, Amir Haj Rezaei, believes that Iran must seize the opportunity of playing in the 2022 World Cup. Iran got the better of bitter rivals Iraq in Tehran to become the first Asian confederation side to book their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

-- Iran, Qatar step up diplomatic contacts

The Iranian and Qatari officials held several meetings and phone conversations over the last few days, marking a significant increase in diplomatic contacts at a time of increased tensions in the region and uncertainty in the Vienna talks between Iran and major world powers.

-- Trade between Iran, EAEU rises 33% in 9 months yr/yr

The value of trade between Iran and the members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) reached $2.2 billion in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – December 21, 2021), to register 33 percent growth compared to the previous year’s same period, according to the data released by the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA).

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish