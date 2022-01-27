Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 27

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Israel never friend of Muslims, Raisi cautions Azerbaijan

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday warned Azerbaijan that Israel would by no means make friends with Muslim nations, a clear sign of which is the Israeli acts of aggression against Palestinians.

-- Trump’s maximum pressure on Iran ‘abject failure’: US

The United States said the “maximum pressure” campaign launched by former president Donald Trump against Iran was, an “abject failure” and ended up in the opposite.

-- Depleted Iran seeking World Cup ticket against Iraq

An early exit of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers was well on the cards for Iran ahead of a preliminary round encounter against Iraq in Bahrain last June.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Government Trying to Neutralize Sanctions

President Ebrahim Raisi says an agreement with the parties to the 2015 accord is only possible if the cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation are removed.

-- Iran, Azerbaijan Discuss Expansion of Defense Ties

The defense ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan met on Wednesday here to discuss regional issues and military cooperation.

--Qatari Foreign Minister Due in Tehran Today

Qatari Foreign Minister Muhammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will travel to Tehran Thursday for talks with Iranian counterpart Hussein Amir-Abdollahian.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Vienna talks make progress despite British pessimism

Britain has once again resorted to the language of threat despite the fact that talks in Vienna are making progress, though slowly.

--Tehran, Baku ink MOU for constructing bridge over Astarachay

Iran and the neighbor Azerbaijan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for cooperation in constructing a bridge over the Astarachay border river, the portal of the Iranian Transport Ministry reported.

-- President clarifies on outcomes of his Moscow visit

Speaking in his fourth televised interview on Tuesday night since taking office as president in August, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi touched on many points, including his visit to Russia and the foreign policy approach of the government.

