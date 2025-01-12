Elite Iranian national detained in Italy will return to Tehran soon

Tehran, IRNA - The Iranian Judiciary's Media Center has announced that elite Iranian citizen Mohammad Abedini, who was arrested in Italy, will soon return to Iran.

Abedini was arrested following a misunderstanding in Italy, and with the follow-up of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and negotiations between the relevant units of the Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Italian Intelligence Service, the issue was resolved, resulting in his release and the return of the Iranian national, the Iranian Judiciary's Media Center announced on Sunday.

Abedini, 38, a mechanical engineering graduate from Sharif University of Technology, was detained on December 16 by Italian police at Milan Airport while preparing to travel to Switzerland.

The Italian Ministry of Justice announced that the Minister of Justice has submitted a request to cancel the arrest warrant for Abedini.

According to Italian law, the courts are required to comply with the Minister of Justice's request.

Earlier, the Director General of West Europe at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Majid Nili Ahmadabadi, said that Abedini’s arrest is an “illegal” action taken by Italy at the request of the US government and in line with its “political and hostile” intentions.

He added that the US government seeks to take Iranian nationals across the world hostage by imposing extraterritorial enforcement of the country's domestic laws.

