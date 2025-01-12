13 Israelis killed in clashes in Gaza, West Bank since start of New Year

Tehran, IRNA – Since the beginning of the New Year, 13 Israeli forces and settlers have been killed in clashes with Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Zionist media reported.

According to Sunday reports, 3 Israelis were killed in West Bank on January 6 and the 11 others were killed in different operations in Beit Hanoun, northeast of Gaza.

Clashes in Beit Hanoun on January 6 claimed the lives of 2 Israelis. Another Israeli soldier was killed in the Gazan district on January 7, with another three ones being killed on January 8.

On January 11, four Israeli forces were killed in clashes with the Palestinian people in Beit Hanoun where six other Zionists were also injured.

9341**2050